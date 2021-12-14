What the papers say – December 14
The UK’s race to give millions of people the booster jab before Christmas is splashed across the front pages.
The Government’s strategy to battle surging cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus dominates the headlines.
The Sun, Daily Mail, and Metro lead on the Prime Minister’s call for 30,000 volunteers to help deliver the booster jab rollout over Christmas
The Independent and i say that the UK is in a race to fight the new variant, with infection numbers reaching an estimated 200,000 a day yesterday.
The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead on the NHS’s struggle to get boosters into arms fast enough to meet surging demand ahead of Christmas
The Guardian says the NHS has been put on a crisis footing to deal with the rollout.
The Daily Mirror takes a more optimistic view, calling the jab initiative Britain’s “fight back” against the new variant.
The Financial Times says that business leaders have accused Boris Johnson of introducing “lockdown by stealth”.
Meanwhile, the Daily Star covers research claiming rocket scientists are no smarter than average members of the public.
https://twitter.com/hendopolis/status/1470519654955237384/photo/1
