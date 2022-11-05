What the papers say – November 5

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mastheads report on fears for the triple lock and expectations from Rishi Sunak’s Government.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express lead on reports the Prime Minister and the Chancellor plan to reverse the triple lock on pensions.

Mr Sunak is meanwhile featured on the front of The Times warning that people cannot expect the state to “fix everyone’s problems”.

Elsewhere, The Independent writes that links between the Tory party and Jair Bolsonaro will slow down negotiations over a post-Brexit trade deal with Brazil’s incoming administration.

Claims that suspended Tory MP Matt Hancock skipped the Conservative Party conference last month to film an SAS show are front of the Daily Mirror.

The i writes that cyber attacks on NHS systems are still causing delays in treatment three months on.

UN chief Antonio Guterres’s dramatic warning to the world on climate change is front page of The Guardian.

The Daily Mail reports Cluedo cards were found in the car of missing Lord Lucan almost 50 years ago.

Patsy Kensit’s new role in East Enders is front page of The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports that a Twitter worker is asking whether a lettuce will outlast their employment.