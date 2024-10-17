Number of people diagnosed with cancer rises 5% in a year, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The number of people diagnosed with cancer has jumped 5% in a year, with prostate cancer driving the growth among men.

New figures for England show 346,217 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2022 – an average of 948 every day – compared to 329,664 in 2021.

The Cancer Registration Statistics show that, among men, there was a 7% increase in overall cancer cases in 2022, from 167,917 to 180,877.

This was mainly due to an increase in prostate cancer, which rose by more than a quarter to 54,732 cases.

In women, there was a 2% overall rise in cases, from 161,747 to 165,340.

The data showed that more men were diagnosed with cancer than women.

In 2022, prostate cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer, and over half (51%) of all new cancer cases were for prostate, breast, lung or bowel cancer.

Factors which increase the risk of developing cancer include getting older, being obese, drinking too much alcohol and smoking.

NHS England said the higher diagnosis figures are, in part, likely to be due to campaigns in 2022 to encourage people to come forward for checks in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, when some people stayed away from care.

It also said death rates from cancer are falling, from 345 deaths per 100,000 men in 2011 to 299 per 100,000 in 2022.

In women, the drop was from 237 deaths per 100,000 in 2011 to 212 deaths per 100,000 in 2022.

NHS national cancer director Dame Cally Palmer said: “This data shows the NHS is diagnosing more cancers than ever before, and our work to raise awareness, target those at risk and encourage people to come forward for checks is leading to more people starting treatment promptly – potentially saving lives.

“While staff have been working hard to see and treat more people with cancer than ever before, we know that some people are still waiting too long to receive a diagnosis or the all-clear, and there is more to do to ensure all patients receive high-quality and timely care.

“If you are worried about potential signs and symptoms of cancer, it is important that you contact your GP without delay.”

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “Hardworking NHS staff are seeing more people than ever before. However, an ageing and growing population in England means the number of cancer cases each year will continue to rise, and our health service needs to be equipped to deal with that.

“A long-term cancer strategy for England will be vital to reform our health service and invest in staff and equipment needed to cope with this increase.

“Despite the strain the NHS is under, if you spot something that’s not right for you, speak to your doctor. It probably won’t be cancer, but if it is, then spotting it early means treatment is more likely to be successful.”