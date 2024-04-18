Too many people with autism ‘still stuck’ in mental health hospitals – charity

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Autistic people and those with a learning disability are still being failed, a charity has said as it described new figures showed too many remained “stuck” in mental health hospitals.

NHS England had pledged to reduce by March this year the number of inpatients to less than half of 2015 levels.

But figures published on Thursday suggested that target had not been met.

Still far too many people remain stuck in mental health hospitals when they don't need to be there Jackie O'Sullivan, Mencap

There were 2,045 learning disabilities and/or autism inpatients in mental health hospitals in England at the end of March 2024.

In March 2015, the figure was 2,905 – meaning there had been a reduction of around 30%.

The 2019 NHS Long Term Plan stated that: “By March 2023/24, inpatient provision will have reduced to less than half of 2015 levels (on a like-for-like basis and taking into account population growth).”

Some 220 of the inpatients in March this year were under 18, the figures showed, with the percentage of children almost doubling from 6% in 2015 to 11%.

No matter where you live in the country, you shouldn’t have to worry about being inappropriately detained in a mental health hospital Jackie O'Sullivan, Mencap

Overall, for patients of all ages, the average total length of stay was 1,771 days – equating to around 4.9 years.

The percentage of patients with autism only had jumped from 15% in March 2015 to 47%, while the percentage with a learning disability only had fallen from 56% to 32%.

Around a fifth of inpatients were both autistic and had a learning disability, down slightly from 23% in March 2015.

Jackie O’Sullivan, from learning disability charity Mencap, said the figure was a “stark reminder of how much people with a learning disability, autistic people, and their families have been failed by governments over more than a decade”.

She said there had been “some progress transforming care” since the Winterbourne View scandal, uncovered in 2011 when an undercover documentary team filmed abuse of patients with learning disabilities at the private hospital near Bristol.

(Families are) living in fear of having their loved ones locked up due to a lack of the right community support Jackie O'Sullivan, Mencap

But Ms O’Sullivan added: “Still far too many people remain stuck in mental health hospitals when they don’t need to be there.

“No matter where you live in the country, you shouldn’t have to worry about being inappropriately detained in a mental health hospital.”

She said families are “living in fear of having their loved ones locked up due to a lack of the right community support”, as she urged more investment in “suitable housing and social care, to stop people being inappropriately detained in mental health hospitals”.

Mencap said it had estimated the missed target to reduce numbers of inpatients by 50% would not be achieved at the current pace of change until at least 2030.

They called for a “revised and strengthened action plan”, setting out how the Government would “bring this national scandal to an end”.

NHS England has been contacted for comment.