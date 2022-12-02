Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NHS ‘sticking plaster’ will not solve underlying recruitment problems – Starmer

The Labour leader said he wants to see more medical students trained instead of the reliance on overseas workers.

Rebecca McCurdy
Friday 02 December 2022 14:08
Sir Keir Starmer said more medical students is key to improving the NHS recruitment crisis (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said more medical students is key to improving the NHS recruitment crisis (PA)
(PA Wire)

Another sticking plaster on the NHS crisis will not solve the underlying workforce issues, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader has previously faced scrutiny for saying he believes the health service is recruiting too many overseas workers.

During a visit to Glasgow on Friday, Sir Keir said more medical students must be trained to combat the issues.

The NHS in England has a record high number of vacancies, with more than 133,000 full-time posts unfilled at the end of September.

The health service faces a winter crisis across the UK, with A&E waiting times at record highs.

Recommended

When asked if his stance on migrant workers in the NHS would make his Scottish counterpart Anas Sarwar’s job tougher due to their differing positions, Sir Keir said: “As far as the NHS is concerned, there is a real problem with the workforce.

“We do not have enough staff in the NHS. My wife works in the NHS, so I know first-hand.

“What Labour is saying is that we’ve got to find a way past this, and that means training more medical students.

“We want to double the number of medical students that are coming in to be trained year-on-year, double the number of nurses and district nurses, etc. That is the only way through this.

“The idea of putting yet another sticking plaster on the problem of the NHS isn’t going to solve the underlying problem.”

Sir Keir said the proposals would be funded by removing the non-domiciled status in the UK.

The status is given to a person who is considered by law to have their permanent home in another country – and subsequently they do not pay tax on their offshore income.

Recommended

“That should be costed by getting rid of the non-dom status which simply allows very wealthy people to avoid paying their taxes in this country,” Sir Keir said.

“I say nurses, not non-doms.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in