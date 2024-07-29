What the papers say – July 29

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Potential tax increases and the latest NHS crisis feature heavily across the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Guardian, The Times and Daily Express lead on Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ plans to help fill a £20 billion hole in the public coffers.

The Daily Mail, the i and Daily Mirror all feature doctors saying they will bring the NHS to a “standstill” with industrial action, capping the number of patients they see every day.

The Independent leads on Labour’s plans to fast track laws that will see railways renationalised before the next general election.

The Daily Telegraph looks overseas with Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant vowing to “hit the enemy hard” after a rocket fired from Lebanon killed 12 children.

The Financial Times reports that the likely Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris has seen a surge in donations to help fund her bid for the White House.

Convicted child rapist Steven van de Velde was met with boos as he made his Olympic debut on Sunday in beach volleyball for the Netherlands, reports the Metro.

The Daily Star splashes on rising temperatures with a headline that declares it is simply “too hot to work”.