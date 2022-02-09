What the papers say – February 9

Worsening NHS wait times, the cost of living crisis and a “wag war” are among the topics splashed across the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail lead with Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s admission NHS wait times will get worse before they get better.

The cost of living crisis will lead to an extra million children going hungry, the i warns, while The Independent leads with claims energy regulators should have prevented supplier collapses.

BP has recorded its highest profits in eight years but rejected calls for a windfall tax, the Financial Times reports, while the Daily Mirror adds tax breaks have ensured the firm has “more cash than it knows what to do with”.

A group of Tory politicians are waging a “climate war” and attempting to derail the Government’s “green agenda”, according a US scientist on the front page of The Guardian.

And Metro and the Daily Star lead with the latest from the “wag war” between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.