Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – January 16

Readers will find a mix of stories on Monday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Monday 16 January 2023 00:19
What the papers say – January 16 (PA)
What the papers say – January 16 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The papers focus on an arrest over uranium at Heathrow, public opinion of the NHS, a drive-by shooting and the return to online lessons.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the man who has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism after traces of uranium were found in a cargo package at the country’s biggest airport.

The Times reports that two in three voters thinks the NHS offers bad service.

Recommended

The Daily Mail leads on criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for NHS reforms.

The Sun covers the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales, carrying a claim from Paul Burrell, former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Guardian leads on attempts to halt protests in what it describes as the Prime Minister’s plans for a public order crackdown.

The Independent and the i report on a return to online lessons to tackle the teachers’ strike.

The Daily Express leads on campaigners warning that villages are “under siege” from developers building large housing estates on rural land.

The Daily Mirror reports James Bulger’s mother has revealed that Jon Venables may never be free under a planned parole overhaul.

The Financial Times leads on companies facing billions in writedowns as Davos confronts a souring economy.

The Metro leads on the police’s condemnation of a drive-by shooting at a funeral which has left a seven-year-old girl fighting for her life.

Recommended

And the Daily Star reports that children are increasingly ditching religion and turning to Satan worship.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in