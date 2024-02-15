More people waiting longer to see GP – NHS data

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More people waited longer to see their GP in 2023 than the previous year, new NHS data has indicated.

The number of appointments where people waited four weeks or longer for a GP last year rose by 38% on 2022’s figures to 17.6 million.

There were 61 million appointments where people waited two weeks or longer, an increase on 2022’s figure of nearly 50 million, and a 22% rise.

It should be a given that people can see their GP when they need to, not a struggle. That is why the Liberal Democrats are calling for a legal right for all patients to see their GP within seven days, and 24 hours if in urgent need Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey

Analysis of the latest data on appointments in general practice was conducted by the Liberal Democrats, who are calling for a legal right for patients to see their GP within a week or 24 hours if in urgent need.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Patients across the country are in a desperate position. It has become commonplace to struggle day after day to get a GP appointment, leaving people in pain and discomfort.

“What this Conservative government has done to our NHS is nothing short of scandalous. They have brought the health service to its knees and it is patients and their loved ones who are paying the price of this Conservative Party neglect.

“It should be a given that people can see their GP when they need to, not a struggle. That is why the Liberal Democrats are calling for a legal right for all patients to see their GP within seven days, and 24 hours if in urgent need.”

GP teams carried out two million more appointments for patients in December compared with the same month in 2019 before the pandemic Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS England

The NHS data measures the time between when the appointment was booked and when it took place.

NHS England said that GPs had carried out a higher overall number of appointments in December 2023, approximately 1.7 million, than the equivalent month in 2019, before the pandemic began.

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS England national director for primary care and community services, said: “GP teams carried out two million more appointments for patients in December compared with the same month in 2019 before the pandemic.

“The NHS published a plan last year to improve access to GP services, which includes upgrading telephone systems to make it easier for people to contact their general practice, while more than 36,000 additional staff have joined GP teams since 2019 to deliver even more appointments.

“This is incredible progress from hardworking teams across the country and we are determined to make it easier to access services around people’s busy lives, so if you are concerned about your health, please come forward for care.”

Demand for our care and services continues to outstrip our resources. Without significant investment and further efforts to increase the GP workforce, especially in retaining GPs, these pressures will only intensify Professor Kamila Hawthorne, Royal College of GPs

But the Royal College of GPs said despite the higher number of appointments carried out than pre-pandemic, there were “642 fewer fully qualified, full-time equivalent GPs” working in England.

The royal college’s chair, Professor Kamila Hawthorne, added: “It is clear that intense workloads are now the new normal and that without immediate action to alleviate the pressures on primary care, the future of the profession – and the care we’re able to deliver to patients – is uncertain.”

The professor added: “The average number of patients per fully qualified GP continues to rise and is now 2,294, meaning each GP is, on average, responsible for 260 more patients than they were six years ago.

“Demand for our care and services continues to outstrip our resources. Without significant investment and further efforts to increase the GP workforce, especially in retaining GPs, these pressures will only intensify.”