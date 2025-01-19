What the papers say – January 19
A variety of domestic and international stories feature on Sunday’s front pages.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A variety of domestic and international stories jostle for attention on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.
An overburdened NHS is the focus of the Sunday Mirror’s front page, which focuses on patients waiting for treatment on trolleys across crammed emergency departments.
The Sunday Express concentrates on what it calls “scathing analysis” which suggests Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first budget could cost the UK the equivalent of 300,000 nurses’ salaries.
The Sunday Telegraph reports the Attorney General is facing fresh questions amid revelations asylum seekers he previously represented were granted a “one-off” deal to come to the UK from the Chagos Islands months after he took office.
The Sunday Times leads on nearly 420,000 students in England getting extra time in their exams – four times as many as a decade ago.
The Observer says Gaza aid agencies are bracing for chaos as hundreds of thousands of people begin returning home after Sunday’s ceasefire comes into effect.
The Mail on Sunday reveals members of US President-elect Donald Trump’s team are aiding Nigel Farage in his bid to become Prime Minister. The move is reportedly “revenge” for Labour campaigning for Kamala Harris during 2024’s presidential race.
Singer and actress Denise Nolan was joking and laughing with medics in her final hours, the Sunday People reports.
The Sun on Sunday writes police are investigating amid allegations a woman stalked Gladiator Alex Gray, who stars as Apollo on the BBC series.
Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday says one in 25 Brits are convinced US President-elect Donald Trump could be a “brain-munching member of the living dead”.