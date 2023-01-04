What the papers say – January 4

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mid-week newspapers focus on the NHS crisis and denials from the Prime Minister.

“They broke our NHS,” declares the Daily Mirror with a composite photo of the last five prime ministers.

The Guardian says doctors have accused the PM of being “delusional” after he denied there was a crisis in the health sector.

“Where’s Rishi” the Daily Star asks, as the NHS “crumbles”, while The Independent leads with assurances from Rishi Sunak the health service has funds it needs to deal with the current crisis.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says Tory MPs have been warned against returning to face mask restrictions amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in the UK.

While The Daily Telegraph outlines the Prime Minister’s new vision to make maths mandatory for all students until the age of 18.

Ongoing strike action is the Daily Express splash, with it reporting that a deal “could be in touching distance”.

Masked raiders “threatened to knife” Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish in front of his kids in £700K robbery, The Sun writes

Freedom of expression is “under threat from police”, The Times claims.

The i newspaper says British health officials are searching for China’s next Covid variant among new airport arrivals.

And the Financial Times reports Tesla’s shares have tumbled.