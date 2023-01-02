What the papers say – January 2

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The consequences of the NHS crisis dominates the papers at the start of the working week.

The Times, Daily Express and Daily Mirror all lead with a senior medic’s warning that A&E delays are “killing up to 500 patients every week”.

Staying with the NHS, The Guardian reports health unions have condemned Government plans to offer health staff a pay raise of just 2%.

The i says a majority of Tory voters believe the Government is at fault for the problems plaguing the service.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with NHS delays, a record number of Channel crossings and ongoing strike action amounting to a “triple new year headache” for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The PM has postponed childcare reform plans aimed at helping parents get back to work, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Independent carries an interview with Max Hill, chief of the Crown Prosecution Service, who says crime victims are being failed by the nation’s “overloaded” criminal justice system.

The Sun reports the Duke of Sussex has complained about playing second fiddle to the Prince of Wales in his upcoming book.

And the Daily Star says a new study has revealed thousands of new trees are dying because of shoddy council planting.