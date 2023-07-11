NHS to expand shingles vaccine to another 1m people

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The shingles vaccine will be offered to almost one million more people in England in the coming months.

The Shingrix jab is currently available to those aged over 70 but will be given to anyone who is severely immunosuppressed and over 50 from September 1.

Those turning 65 and 70 will also be eligible for the vaccine after their birthday.

As a result of the move by the NHS, the jab is expected to reach an additional 900,000 people.

By September 2028, it will also be expanded to those aged 60 and over.

People can contract shingles at any age but complications can occur in people with weakened immune systems.

It is not contagious, but develops in people who have previously had chicken pox.

According to the NHS, at least nine in ten adults carry the virus which causes shingles after previously having chicken pox in childhood.

In some cases, shingles can result in blindness, hearing loss, nerve pain and death.

Steve Russell, national director of vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “While the country has been focused on the NHS’s successful Covid and flu vaccine programmes, there remain other preventable illnesses like shingles which can be fatal to those most at risk.

“With a quarter of people getting shingles in their lifetime, and with it being one of the few conditions that cannot achieve herd immunity, the expansion of the programme will provide peace of mind to hundreds of thousands and save lives.”

Shingrix is a non-live vaccine and was made available as an alternative to Zostavax in September 2021.

The NHS said people who have already received a Zostavax vaccine does not need re-vaccinate with Shingrix.

GPs and practice nurses may also offer the vaccine during routine visits or check-ups.