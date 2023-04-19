What the papers say – April 19

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer’s NHS warning, a crackdown on eco protests and a potential cure for type 2 diabetes lead the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Sir Keir Starmer saying the NHS is broken with one in five people going to emergency departments because they cannpt get an appointment with a GP.

The i reports that NHS targets will return if Sir Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister.

The Daily Mail says police and judges must end the country’s growing wave of “chaotic eco protests” according to MPs.

The Daily Express reports thousands of town hall chiefs pocketed more than £100,000 last year.

The Daily Mirror reports on the five Tory politicians who have promised to crack down and ban zombie knives and machetes but you can still buy the weapons.

Metro led with a “dangerous decision” by a probation officer who classified a man who murdered his partner and three children as low-risk.

The Times says according to a landmark British trial, a diet of soup and shake can reverse type 2 diabetes.

Goldman Sachs have been hit by a trading slowdown as costs rise due to a “retail reversal”, the Financial Times reports.

And the Daily Star says the head of Google admitted the dangers of AI “keep him up at night”.