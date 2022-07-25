Jump to content
What the papers say – July 25

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss continue to joust for the premiership, while the NHS is experiencing a ‘staffing crisis’.

PA Reporter
Monday 25 July 2022 01:29
What the papers say – July 25 (PA)
What the papers say – July 25 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The Tory leadership contest and the state of the NHS lead the nation’s papers on Monday.

Metro, The Guardian and the Daily Mirror all lead on a report into an NHS staffing “crisis”.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and the i focus on the Tory leadership contest, which the latter says has turned “toxic”.

The Independent reports thousands may be wrongly asked to pay back pandemic universal credit payments.

The British and French governments will take board roles in a new satellite operator, according to the Financial Times.

Reality television star Lauren Goodger speaks about the loss of her baby daughter on the front page of The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports on the UK’s rolling heat waves.

