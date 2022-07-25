What the papers say – July 25
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss continue to joust for the premiership, while the NHS is experiencing a ‘staffing crisis’.
The Tory leadership contest and the state of the NHS lead the nation’s papers on Monday.
Metro, The Guardian and the Daily Mirror all lead on a report into an NHS staffing “crisis”.
The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and the i focus on the Tory leadership contest, which the latter says has turned “toxic”.
The Independent reports thousands may be wrongly asked to pay back pandemic universal credit payments.
The British and French governments will take board roles in a new satellite operator, according to the Financial Times.
Reality television star Lauren Goodger speaks about the loss of her baby daughter on the front page of The Sun.
And the Daily Star reports on the UK’s rolling heat waves.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.