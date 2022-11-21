Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak promises action on ambulance waiting times as NHS braces for winter

Rishi Sunak said supporting people to leave hospital would help address issues of ambulances queuing to deliver patients.

David Hughes
Monday 21 November 2022 15:11
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Erasmus Darwin Academy in Burntwood, Staffordshire (Daily Telegraph/Andrew Fox/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Erasmus Darwin Academy in Burntwood, Staffordshire (Daily Telegraph/Andrew Fox/PA)
(PA Wire)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said extra funding would help the NHS “get on with the job” of tackling ambulance queues outside hospital A&E departments.

The PM, who promised a “bold and radical” approach to the NHS, acknowledged the problems of bed-blocking, with patients unable to be discharged into the community.

He said the £8 billion package set out in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement for the NHS and social care would “tackle some of these problems”.

Speaking during a visit to the Erasmus Darwin Academy in Burntwood, Staffordshire, Mr Sunak said: “One of the most important things we need to do is support people to move out of hospitals back into their homes, back into their communities, and that’s why the money that we have put in is going to go and support social care.

“And if we can do that, and we can start doing that very quickly, then that will really help alleviate some of the pressure on ambulances waiting outside hospitals.

Recommended

“I know that the NHS are committed to delivering on it. We’ve given them significant funding so they can get on with the job.”

Earlier, during a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Mr Sunak called for the NHS to modernise and innovate.

He said: “We all want it to be easier for people to see their family GP. We don’t want our loved ones waiting so long for ambulances or for the operations they need.

Better care requires innovation

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

“But better care requires innovation. ”

As well as new drugs and technologies – including robots assisting surgery, doctors using virtual reality headsets and drones delivering medicine in remote locations – “we also need to radically innovate in how we do things”.

Patients would be given “genuine choice about where and when to access care” with “radical transparency” about the performance of the NHS.

The Government will also make sure the NHS is “thinking creatively” about the roles and capabilities needed in the heath workforce.

Recommended

“When it comes to the NHS, we all share the same ambition, to give everybody in the country the best possible care, free at the point of use,” he said.

“But to deliver it, we need to be bold and radical in challenging conventional wisdom.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in