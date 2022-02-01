Improvement in A&E waiting times as 77% of patients seen within four hours
NHS Scotland have released the latest figures.
More than three quarters of patients attending accident and emergency were seen within four hours, the latest figures show.
A&E waiting time figures reveal that 77.7% of patients were admitted to hospital, transferred or discharged within the four-hour target time in the week ending January 23 – the highest proportion since the week of Christmas.
A total of 4,773 patients waited longer than four hours to be seen, including 966 who waited more than eight hours and 301 who were left waiting over 12 hours.
Monthly A&E figures, published by Public Health Scotland, show there were 110,934 patients who visited A&E during December, the lowest number since April.
Of those 75.7% were seen within the target time.
The Scottish Government’s target is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours, although this has not been met since July 2020.
