What the papers say – December 13

The tragic incident at a frozen lake in Solihull is the focus of many of Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun, Metro, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express all lead on the deaths of four children in the lake, including of 10-year-old Jack, who was trying to save his friends.

The Daily Telegraph and the i report taxis may be used as ambulances during NHS strikes, while the industrial dispute also occupies The Times, The Independent and The Guardian front pages.

The Daily Star leads on the cold snap that has hit Britain while “frozen Brits are being urged to cut their energy consumption”.

And the Financial Times reports on Microsoft’s £1.5-billion deal for a stake in the London Stock Exchange.