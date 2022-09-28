Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Campaign aims to boost number of young adults with SEND in work by 10,000

The charity DFN Project Search aims to help 10,000 young adults with special educational needs and disability into paid work by 2030.

Jemma Crew
Thursday 29 September 2022 00:01
A young adult on their one-year supported internship programme through the charity DFN Project Search (DFN Project Search/PA)
A young adult on their one-year supported internship programme through the charity DFN Project Search (DFN Project Search/PA)
(PA Media)

A new campaign will aim to boost the number of young people in work with a learning disability or autism by 10,000 in the next eight years.

The charity DFN Project Search is aiming to support 10,000 young adults between 18-25 years old with Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) into paid work by 2030.

Its #InclusionRevolution initiative encourages UK businesses to recognise the social and economic value in employing young adults with SEND.

We work with so many brilliant young people who will make some of the best employees, but just need the opportunity

Claire Cookson, DFN Project Search chief executive

This is not just about doing “what is socially and morally correct” but makes business sense when many sectors are struggling with a skills gap, the charity said.

Recommended

DFN Project Search provides a one-year supported internship programme for young adults with a learning disability and/or autism spectrum condition to help them make the transition from education to work.

It works with local authorities, education providers, families and host employers ranging from NHS Trusts to some of the UK’s biggest businesses.

More than 70% of programme graduates gain jobs, and the charity has supported almost 2,000 people into paid work to date.

Claire Cookson, chief executive of DFN Project Search, said: “We know that young people regularly say that getting a new job feels ‘impossible now’ because of the competition.

The charity hopes to help 10,000 people by 2030 (DFN Project Search/PA)
(PA Media)

“For young people with learning disabilities or autism, getting a job is even harder.

“The impact of that means they are more likely to be socially isolated, live in poverty and poor housing, and have a shorter life expectancy.

“It doesn’t need to be like that. Our evidence-based model challenges misconceptions and enables young adults with a learning disability and autism spectrum conditions reach their full potential through employment.

Recommended

“We work with so many brilliant young people who will make some of the best employees, but just need the opportunity.”

The charity is calling on all businesses to review their recruitment procedures and consider employing more young adults with a learning disability, autism spectrum condition, or both.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in