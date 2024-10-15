Wes Streeting announces plan to tackle NHS waste

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The way the NHS thinks about “the millions” it spends “has to change”, Wes Streeting has said, as he announced a crackdown on waste in the service.

The Health Secretary claimed that “millions of expensive medical devices are chucked in the bin” every year as a new strategy aims to cut the number of single-use medical devices.

The Design for Life programme aims to cut waste and maximise the reuse of products. It has been developed with the medical technology industry and will set out plans for measures such as encouraging the production of more sustainable products and teaching NHS staff how to use them.

Because the NHS deals in the billions, too often it doesn’t think about the millions Wes Streeting

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) pointed to harmonic shears – devices used to seal wounds – which cost more than £500, with around nine in 10 being binned after a single use.

Leeds University Teaching Hospitals Trust has shown they can be remanufactured, which could give up to 50% cost savings.

The department also said one trust saved £12,000 in a year and 1,000 pairs of disposable scissors by switching to a reusable model.

Some of the single-use products contain precious metals such as platinum which ends up going to landfill when it could be recovered and sold, the DHSC said.

The Labour Party pledged to modernise the NHS in its general election manifesto earlier this year.

Mr Streeting said the health service is “broken” and “we can’t afford a single penny going to waste”.

We are rightly still looking for ways to get our money’s worth for every penny we spend Professor Sir Stephen Powis

He added: “Because the NHS deals in the billions, too often it doesn’t think about the millions.

“That has to change. This Government inherited a £22 billion black hole in the public finances, so we will have a laser-like focus on getting better value for taxpayers’ money.

“Every year, millions of expensive medical devices are chucked in the bin after being used just once.

“We are going to work closely with our medical technology industry to eliminate waste and support homegrown med tech and equipment.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said: “While the NHS is treating record numbers of patients, we know there is much more to do to ensure taxpayers get value for money.

“The NHS made a record £7.25 billion worth of efficiency savings last year and is targeting a further £9 billion of savings for 2024/25. But we are rightly still looking for ways to get our money’s worth for every penny we spend.”