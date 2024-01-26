NHS sees massive surge in melanoma searches after Duchess of York diagnosed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NHS has seen a massive surge in people looking for information on melanoma skin cancer after Sarah, Duchess of York, was diagnosed with the disease.

NHS England said there was one visit every 13 seconds to the NHS website for information on melanoma in the two days following the announcement on Sunday.

Some 13,662 visits were made in 48 hours – more than eight times higher than the same time during the previous week (1,624 visits).

The duchess has described her shock at being diagnosed with the cancer, but said she was in “good spirits” and “grateful for the many messages of love and support”.

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie has malignant melanoma and this is her second bout of cancer in a year following her treatment for breast cancer last summer.

The duchess, 64, said on Instagram she was “incredibly thankful” to her medical team and is resting at home with her family.

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, said: “Skin cancers can come in many different shapes and sizes, and they can be different for everyone.

“It’s important to take notice of any changes on your own body and to contact your GP practice to be checked if something doesn’t seem right.

“Diagnosing cancer earlier saves lives, so we would always prefer to see you sooner when cancer can be treated more easily and successfully.”

The announcement of the duchess’ cancer diagnosis comes as the Princess of Wales remains in hospital after abdominal surgery.

The NHS has previously announced a 1,061% increase in visits to the prostate enlargement web page following news that King Charles is undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Duchess of York has praised the medics who cared for her during her melanoma diagnosis, adding: “I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent.

“I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

A spokesman said she was undergoing further investigations to ensure the disease had been caught in the early stages.