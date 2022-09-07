Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has whip suspended
Reports suggest a complaint has been made against the member for Newcastle-upon-Tyne East, the nature of which is unknown.
Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has been temporarily suspended from the party – triggering the removal of the whip, pending an investigation – according to reports.
The Guardian reported that a complaint has been made against the member for Newcastle-upon-Tyne East, who has previously served as Labour chief whip, the nature of which is unknown.
It is understood Mr Brown has been administratively suspended from membership of the Labour Party while an investigation is carried out.
This leads to the automatic precautionary suspension of the whip.
A statement attributed to the MP, carried by The Guardian, said: “There has been a complaint made about me to the Labour Party, which is under investigation.
“I am therefore under an administrative suspension from the Labour Party until the investigation is concluded.
“I’m not aware of what the complaint is. I am cooperating fully with the investigation.”
The PA news agency has approached Mr Brown for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.