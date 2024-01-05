Sunak and Starmer congratulate Nick Ferrari on 20 years as LBC breakfast host

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nick Ferrari has been congratulated on his two decades as host of his LBC breakfast show by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The broadcaster, 64, also received messages from former prime ministers Gordon Brown, Theresa May, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson as he presented the latest instalment of his 7am to 10am weekday radio programme on Friday.

Ferrari, a journalist who had worked at tabloid newspapers The Sun and Sunday Mirror, began on LBC in 2001 before launching his show as a mix of call-ins from the public and interviews with public figures in 2004.

Mr Sunak told Ferrari that he has “always loved coming on your show” while Sir Keir – who was taking part in a phone-in on Friday – said he could not “imagine what it’s like to get up at 5.30am every weekday for 20 years”.

Before the end of the show a message also came in from Mr Brown, who said Ferrari had done a “great job” of speaking to “the country”.

He added: “In these 20 years, we’ve had seven prime ministers, eight chancellors, 12 justice secretaries, 14 education ministers, but there’s only one Nick Ferrari.

“And for all of these 20 years, he has been speaking to the country, speaking truth to power and holding politicians to account and he’s remained positive despite the fact that his own football team, Leicester City, which won the Premiership was relegated last year.

“Nick, congratulations (for) what you’ve achieved for the last 20 years and my best wishes for the next 20 years.”

Mrs May called Ferrari’s interviews with her “spirited and challenging”, before adding: “The phone-ins always kept one on one’s toes but it’s been great to be working with you over those years.

“Although I know we haven’t spoken quite so much since I returned to the back benches. But well done, Nick, and here’s to the next 20 years.”

Mr Johnson praised him on “cunningly concealing your understanding of the facts” when grilling political guests.

He added: “By sometimes performing mental arithmetic faster than your political adversaries, you elucidated (to) your growing multitudes of listeners, and you help to hold the powerful to account, even if you remain wrong about the importance of cycling and other such matters.

“Happy anniversary, Nick, well done.”

Ferrari ended the show by thanking the support of his “extraordinary” audience while revealing he did not sleep well before his first show or on Thursday night.

He also said: “The most important thank you goes to you and it’s very, very heartfelt.”