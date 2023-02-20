Jump to content

What the papers say – February 20

The search for Nicola Bulley and free school meals feature on the front pages.

PA Reporter
Monday 20 February 2023 00:53
What the papers say – February 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – February 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

The papers on Monday are dominated by a body being found in the search for a missing mum.

The Telegraph, Daily Mail, Daily Express and i all report the body, which has not yet been formally identified, was found on Sunday morning around a mile from where 45-year-old mortgage adviser Nicola Bulley was last seen.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and Metro lead with the family’s “anxious” wait for formal identification.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports the Mayor of London will announce an emergency package to extend free school meals to every pupil in the capital for one year.

A top scientist has told The Guardian that unless the Government intervenes in the nation’s healthcare crisis, NHS workers “won’t be there when you need them”.

The Financial Times reports Poland has called for Nato to guarantee Ukraine’s safety following the end of the country’s war with Russia.

And the Daily Star says a panning prospector has discovered gold dust in a Birmingham river.

