What the papers say – February 17

The papers focus on the search for Nicola Bulley, Brexit and the country’s lack of sleep.

The Daily Express and Metro cover Mrs Bulley’s family demanding an end to the “appalling” rumours about her, while The Sun repeats the call for her to “come home”.

The Daily Mail has been told the Home Secretary has “concern” about how Lancashire Constabulary have investigated the disappearance.

The Prime Minister has flown to Belfast to sell his Brexit deal to the Democratic Unionist Party, reports The Times and the Daily Telegraph, with the Financial Times adding that Rishi Sunak will head to Munich tomorrow to settle the “damaging” row with EU leaders.

The Royal College of Nursing will allow A&E, intensive care and cancer nurses to join the picket line for the first time from March 1 to 3, according to The Independent.

The i reports MPs and campaigners have called for British Gas owner Centrica to use its record profit to compensate vulnerable families forced on to prepayment energy meters.

“How can this be right?” asks the Daily Mirror, as it covers Centrica’s profits alongside the story of an 82-year-old pensioner who will raid his funeral fund to pay his gas bill after it quadrupled.

And the Daily Star says the cost-of-living crisis is partly to blame for Britons’ lack of sleep, which it calls a “zzzombie apocalypse”.