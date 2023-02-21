What the papers say – February 21

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The papers are led by the official confirmation of Nicola Bulley’s death.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Express all lead with comments from Ms Bulley’s family after police confirmed the mother-of-two’s body was pulled from a river on Sunday morning.

Elsewhere, the i reports on SNP lead candidate Kate Forbes saying she would have voted against gay marriage in Scotland at the time it was made legal almost a decade ago.

The Guardian says an inquest jury has found “catastrophic failings” allowed Keyham gunman Jake Davison to legally possess the firearm which he used to kill five people in 2021.

The Telegraph carries former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss calling on Rishi Sunak to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

According to Metro, junior doctors have voted to strike for 72 hours in March.

And the Daily Star says Mr Sunak and Salman Rushdie have come to the defence of Roald Dahl after the wording of his books was altered.