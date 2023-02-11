What the papers say – February 11

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The front pages for Saturday are dominated by the mystery of missing mother Nicola Bulley after her partner gave his first sit-down interview about her disappearance.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Daily Mirror all cover Paul Ansell’s interview with 5 News in which he said it had always been his “gut instinct” she was not in the river.

Elsewhere, The Independent says the BBC chair is set to face fresh pressure to resign over a “scathing” report by MPs which is expected to lambast his role in an £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson.

Just 6% of English rivers will still be healthy by 2027, according to i weekend.

Benefit claimants will be required to spend a fortnight on an intensive programme designed to get them back into work or risk losing universal credit payments under government plans to reduce unemployment, The Times reports.

FT Weekend writes that Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, has signalled she will fight any Home Office attempts to cut migration into Britain by driving away overseas students, saying universities were a “hugely valuable” export success.

The Treasury is considering a proposal to massively expand free childcare to one and two-year-olds in England in a move that would cost billions at the spring budget, The Guardian says.

The Daily Express speculates on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the King’s coronation.

And the Daily Star says scientists have apparently discovered a huge chunk of the sun has “broken off”.