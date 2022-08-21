Jump to content
Nicola Sturgeon: Energy price cap rise cannot be allowed to go ahead

The First Minister told BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show that further action is needed from the UK Government to support struggling families.

Rebecca McCurdy
Sunday 21 August 2022 13:32
Nicola Sturgeon said the country faces a 'looming disaster' with rising energy bills (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon said the country faces a ‘looming disaster’ with rising energy bills (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nicola Sturgeon has warned the looming energy price cap rise must not “be allowed to go ahead”.

The First Minister warned that many families face “destitution and devastation” if household energy prices increase in October.

The price cap is expected to reach £3,576 in October and will gradually rise to more than £4,000 by the new year before peaking at £6,000 by April.

The cap is currently £1,971 for the average household, with Ofgem due to announce the latest price cap on Friday.

The latest price cap is expected to rise in October (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show, Ms Sturgeon said the country faces a “looming disaster” with rising energy bills.

She will convene a summit with major energy suppliers, including Scottish Power, OVO Energy and E.ON.

Ms Sturgeon said: “This further increase in people’s energy bills can’t be allowed to go ahead because it is making it impossible for people to provide the basics for themselves and their families, but it is also continuing to fuel inflation, which, of course, is causing the problem in the first place.

“I want to make sure that the Scottish Government, working with energy companies, other stakeholders in Scotland, that we are genuinely doing everything we can at our own hand to help here.”

She has urged the UK Government to work with ministers in Holyrood to solve the crisis.

This is going to cause destitution and devastation, this will cause loss of life if real action is not taken to stem this crisis

Nicola Sturgeon

She has said renationalisation of energy firms “should be on the table” but stressed the Scottish Government do not hold the relevant powers to take action.

She added: “I want us to come together to call on the UK Government to take the action only it can take.

“There is a looming disaster that is already unfolding but it is going to get worse.

“This is going to cause destitution and devastation, this will cause loss of life if real action is not taken to stem this crisis.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are providing a £400 discount on energy bills this winter, and £1,200 of direct support for the most vulnerable households.

“While no Government can control global gas prices, over 22 million households are protected by the price cap which continues to insulate households from even higher prices.”

