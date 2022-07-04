Sturgeon tells PM referendum block will not mean Scots ‘refused right to choose’

The Scottish First Minister told Boris Johnson the absence of a Section 30 order “will not mean Scotland is refused the democratic right to choose.”

Dan Barker
Monday 04 July 2022 20:35
Scottish and English flags held up over Edinburgh, Scotland, as more than half of people in Scotland do not want another independence referendum next year, according to a new poll. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans for a second vote on the issue on October 19 2023 (David Cheskin/PA)
Scottish and English flags held up over Edinburgh, Scotland, as more than half of people in Scotland do not want another independence referendum next year, according to a new poll. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans for a second vote on the issue on October 19 2023 (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nicola Sturgeon has told the Prime Minister that Holyrood was “ready and willing” to negotiate steps towards holding a second referendum but warned any block would not mean Scots are “refused the democratic right to choose”.

The First Minister and Boris Johnson spoke in a brief telephone conversation on Monday in which they discussed “a range of topics”, a Scottish Government spokesman said.

On Ms Sturgeon’s push for a second independence referendum next year, she told the Prime Minister that Holyrood was “ready and willing to negotiate” steps towards holding another vote, but said if blocked it would not mean voters north of the border are “refused the democratic right to choose”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on her way to the Chamber to deliver a statement to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on her plans to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence (Lesley Martin/PA)
(PA Wire)

However, Mr Johnson told MPs earlier there was a vote in 2014 and added: “I think right now the priorities of the country should be rebuilding after Covid.

Recommended

“They should be taking us forward together as a united country, and that’s what we want to do.”

Last month Ms Sturgeon outlined plans to hold the vote on Scotland’s place in the union on October 19 2023.

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
(PA Media)

With the UK Government refusing to grant consent for such a ballot to be held, Ms Sturgeon is asking Supreme Court judges to rule if Holyrood can hold a referendum without the backing of Westminster.

If the bid fails, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs, the SNP will fight the next general election as a “de facto referendum” on the single issue of whether Scotland should be an independent country.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In discussing Scotland’s future the First Minister again made clear that the Scottish Government is ready and willing to negotiate a Section 30 order to secure a referendum on independence but reiterated that the absence of a Section 30 order will not mean Scotland is refused the democratic right to choose.”

A Section 30 order refers to the part of law which allows Holyrood to pass laws which would otherwise only be reserved to Westminster, such as constitutional questions.

The first independence referendum was passed through a Section 30 order as part of the Edinburgh Agreement.

On the call between the leaders in Westminster and Edinburgh, the spokesman added: “There was a shared recognition of the efforts of both the Scottish and UK Governments in supporting the people of Ukraine including recent financial support for military assistance and the work that has gone into helping citizens choosing to temporarily make their home in Scotland.

Recommended

“The two leaders agreed that a heads of government meeting will take place in the near future to discuss the current cost-of-living crisis.

“Both governments will work together to develop proposals ahead of that meeting to help those most in need of support.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in