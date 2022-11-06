Long weekend for Scots to celebrate King’s coronation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scots will be able to celebrate the King’s coronation over a long weekend as an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion has been added to the calendar.

The holiday will fall on May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on May 6. It will take place across the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The coronation will be an historic moment for Scotland, and the Scottish Government wants to give as many people as possible to join the celebrations.

“Scotland will want to send its best wishes to His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the coronation would be a “unique moment for our country”.

“In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”