Long weekend for Scots to celebrate King’s coronation

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government wanted to ‘give as many people as possible to join the celebrations’.

Dan Barker
Sunday 06 November 2022 00:01
The King meets people in Dunfermline, Fife (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scots will be able to celebrate the King’s coronation over a long weekend as an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion has been added to the calendar.

The holiday will fall on May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on May 6. It will take place across the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The coronation will be an historic moment for Scotland, and the Scottish Government wants to give as many people as possible to join the celebrations.

“Scotland will want to send its best wishes to His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the coronation would be a “unique moment for our country”.

“In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in