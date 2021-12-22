Nicola Sturgeon volunteers at mass vaccination centre
The First Minister praised staff at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre jab hub after helping out.
Nicola Sturgeon has visited a mass vaccination centre to help as a volunteer, saying staff there are doing “heroic work”.
She visited the newly-opened vaccination site at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Wednesday.
Ms Sturgeon posted a tweet showing her handing out lateral flow kits and speaking to workers at the centre.
However she admitted she may not have been much help.
Last week the Scottish Government said arrangements were being made for ministers, including the First Minister to help in vaccine centres.
The First Minister tweeted: “Did a (media-free) ‘volunteering’ session at the @eicc vaccine centre earlier.
“Not sure I was much help but it gave me good insight into how it all works (v efficiently) and to say a massive thank you to everyone doing truly heroic work.
“Many thanks to everyone – staff, volunteers, those being vaccinated – who spoke to me @eicc this morning, and to every member of every vaccination team across the country.
“We owe you all so much!”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.