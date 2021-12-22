Nicola Sturgeon volunteers at mass vaccination centre

The First Minister praised staff at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre jab hub after helping out.

Neil Pooran
Wednesday 22 December 2021 15:09
Nicola Sturgeon visited the EICC vaccine centre (Scottish Government/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has visited a mass vaccination centre to help as a volunteer, saying staff there are doing “heroic work”.

She visited the newly-opened vaccination site at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon posted a tweet showing her handing out lateral flow kits and speaking to workers at the centre.

However she admitted she may not have been much help.

Last week the Scottish Government said arrangements were being made for ministers, including the First Minister to help in vaccine centres.

The First Minister tweeted: “Did a (media-free) ‘volunteering’ session at the @eicc vaccine centre earlier.

“Not sure I was much help but it gave me good insight into how it all works (v efficiently) and to say a massive thank you to everyone doing truly heroic work.

“Many thanks to everyone – staff, volunteers, those being vaccinated – who spoke to me @eicc this morning, and to every member of every vaccination team across the country.

“We owe you all so much!”

