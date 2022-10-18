Jump to content

Sturgeon: No country would choose to be in travesty partnership with Westminster

The First Minister said she was confident of a yes vote as she made her case for independence a year ahead of a proposed referendum.

Rebecca McCurdy
Wednesday 19 October 2022 00:01
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described Scotland’s relationship with Westminster as a ‘travesty of a partnership’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described Scotland's relationship with Westminster as a 'travesty of a partnership' (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nicola Sturgeon has said no country would choose to be in a “travesty of a partnership” with Westminster as she makes the case for independence a year ahead of a proposed referendum.

Scotland’s First Minister published the economic plans for an independent Scotland on Monday.

The prospectus paper included a commitment to move to a Scottish pound – but only when a number of requirements are met, including when the country is fiscally sustainable.

The legality of whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second referendum is currently being considered by the Supreme Court.

A year today, I want people in Scotland to be able to go to the polls and choose that better future

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

However, Ms Sturgeon has said in the event the Supreme Court rules against the Scottish Government over the proposed vote next October, then she will treat the next general election as a “de facto” referendum.

Commenting a year ahead of the Scottish Government’s proposed date, which she said was mandated by the Scottish people when they elected a majority of pro-independence MSPs to Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said the refusal to grant a referendum showed the “so-called case for continued Westminster control is collapsing like a house of cards”.

She said: “If Scotland were independent right now, there is no chance that we would look at today’s UK and believe it was in our interests to be ruled by Westminster.

“We would never choose to be in a travesty of a partnership which routinely ignores our democratic wishes, a country with an underperforming economy and growing inequality – in short, a political system which is dragging us down the wrong path.”

The First Minister emphasised that independence does not guarantee success. But she added: “It is a guarantee that we will get rid of Tory governments we don’t vote for, for good – and no one will ever take better decisions about our future than the people living here.”

She added: “A year today, I want people in Scotland to be able to go to the polls and choose that better future. And I am certain that when they are given that choice – they will vote to become independent.”

The independence paper also said there would be border checks on two major trunk toads and rail freight terminals between Scotland and England in the event of the country gaining EU membership.

