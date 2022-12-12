Nicola Sturgeon unveils her official Christmas card designed by school pupil

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled the Christmas card she will send out this year at the school of the pupil who designed it.

Ms Sturgeon went to Sunnyside Primary School in Glasgow on Monday to unveil the design alongside nine-year-old Evita Ye.

The card – centred around the fight against climate change – features a colourful snow globe, emblazoned with the words: “The future is in our hands.”

The First Minister said: “I’d like to congratulate Evita and all the pupils at Sunnyside for their striking and creative designs.

“Climate change is already having a massive impact around the world and if we don’t take the right action, things will only get worse.

“I’ve been hugely impressed to hear about the actions pupils at Sunnyside have been taking, and I want to thank each and every one of them for getting involved – with such enthusiasm – in the most important issue facing our world.

“The school was a natural choice to design my card and I’m pleased to be able to help spread their calls for unified action on climate change.”