Hospice volunteer aged 100 meets the royals at garden party

David Flucker told Sophie Wessex his secret to a long life at the reception at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Lauren Gilmour
Wednesday 29 June 2022 19:02
David Flucker speaks to Sophie Wessex, known as the Countess of Forfar while in Scotland, at the garden party (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Flucker speaks to Sophie Wessex, known as the Countess of Forfar while in Scotland, at the garden party (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 100-year-old man who volunteers in a hospice charity shop told Sophie, Countess of Forfar, the secret to a long life is being surrounded by friends.

David Flucker, from Edinburgh, was one of the 6,000 guests invited to a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday in recognition of his work with St Columba’s Hospice charity shop at the city’s Ocean Terminal.

They were joined by senior members of the royal family including Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland; Anne, the Princess Royal, and Edward and Sophie, known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Forfar.

Mr Flucker celebrated his 100th birthday last week.

Charles talks to guests at the garden party (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

He said: “Lots of people ask me the secret to a long life? I’ve got so many good friends and good relations and lots of happy people. It spreads over.”

Mr Flucker had his work recognised by Sophie who is a patron of the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice where she has volunteered in the shop regularly.

She said: “That’s wonderful work to do. It’s great to give something back.

“Sometimes people think that hospices might be slightly depressing places. I must admit that every hospice I’ve ever visited has been so friendly and uplifting. But there is so much joy there as well as sadness, of course.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a picture with a guest during the garden party (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mr Flucker began volunteering after he suffered from cancer and wanted to give something back.

The garden party was held in the grounds of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to recognise the positive contributions of communities across Scotland.

Members of the royal family arrived via the Equerry Door to the national anthem and then met with attendees.

Recommended

They were also joined by politicians including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Attendees enjoyed music as well as refreshments in the palace gardens.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in