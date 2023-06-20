Yousaf: Sturgeon will ‘get on with the job’ on return to Holyrood after arrest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is “not surprised” his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon is expected back at the Scottish Parliament later.

Ahead of what will be Ms Sturgeon’s first appearance in public at Holyrood since she was arrested then released without charge in a probe into the SNP’s finances, Mr Yousaf was asked on Sky News if part of him wished she was not coming back.

He said: “No, not at all. She’s a very good parliamentarian. She’s got a good contribution to make and therefore I’m not surprised she’s coming back to Parliament.

“She’s been released without charge, she’s going to get on with the job of representing her constituents, and I’ll get on with my job of representing my constituents and making sure I’m leading the country as the First Minister of Scotland.”

Ms Sturgeon spent nearly seven hours in custody after being arrested on Sunday June 11, before she was released without charge pending further investigation.

She is the third high-profile SNP member to be arrested by Police Scotland in the force’s investigation into what happened to £600,000 raised by the party for independence campaigning.

Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, who is the party’s former chief executive, and then SNP treasurer Colin Beattie were both arrested and released without charge earlier in the year.

Speaking outside her home on Sunday, Ms Sturgeon said: “I can’t say very much just now. What I will say is reiterate the statement I issued last Sunday – I’m certain that I have done nothing wrong.

“I intend to be back in Parliament in the early part of the week, I’ll make myself available for questions then.

“For now I intend to go home and catch up with some family.”

Mr Yousaf faced calls from opposition parties and some SNP parliamentarians to suspend Ms Sturgeon from the party but he has refused to do so, saying he believes in “natural justice”.