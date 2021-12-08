Almost half Omicron cases in 20-39 age group

Confirmed cases of Omicron have been in “relatively younger” people, with almost half in the 20-39 age group, according to the latest figures.

As of December 5, there had been 71 confirmed cases of the new variant of coronavirus in Scotland

The Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows 48% of Omicron cases were in people aged 20-39, well above the 25% of all Covid cases in that age group.

It said the “somewhat younger age profile” of the Omicron cases reflects the “early detection of a large number of cases in events that typically attract people in these age groups”.

Last week, the Scottish Government said several Omicron cases were linked to a Steps concert at the Hydro in Glasgow on Monday November 22.

PHS said that as well as the 71 confirmed cases, nine highly probable and 309 possible Omicron variant cases had been reported by December 5.

Its latest Covid-19 and winter statistical report states: “The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 currently represents a very small, but rapidly growing, proportion of all cases in Scotland.”

Currently around 15% of confirmed Omicron cases are under age 20, whereas around a third of all cases are in this youngest age group.

PHS said that so far it is not aware of any hospital cases amongst people with a confirmed Omicron variant, though “at this time, it may be too early to observe this outcome”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of the “very significant risks posed by Omicron”, and said it is “important to keep the need for any additional protections under daily review”.

Scotland has recorded nine new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 108, latest Scottish Government figures show.

Latest National Records of Scotland figures show 88 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate were registered in the week November 29 to December 5, down 10 on the previous week.

A total of 12,216 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,314, which is 184, or 16%, more than the five-year average.”

Of the latest Covid-linked deaths, 22 were people aged under 65, 16 were aged 65-74 and 50 were 75 or older.

Glasgow was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 12, followed by Falkirk and North Lanarkshire with seven deaths each.

There were 75 deaths in hospitals, four in care homes and nine at home or in a non-institutional setting.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Latest figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday show that 11 coronavirus deaths and 3,077 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 9,672.

The daily test positivity rate was 8.1%, down from 9.2% the previous day.

There were 582 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up six on the day before, with 41 in intensive care, up three.