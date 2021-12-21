Large-scale Hogmanay events to be cancelled in Scotland
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon briefed MSPs as Omicron cases continue to increase.
Scotland’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations are to be cancelled and live sports will be “effectively spectator-free” for three weeks from Boxing Day, as the country introduces new restrictions on public events, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister told MSPs in the Scottish Parliament that crowds at outdoor public events in Scotland will be capped at 500 from Boxing Day for at least three weeks.
Numbers at indoor public events are to be limited to 100 standing or 200 seated, she said.
The move has been made to cut down transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant and because “large events put an additional burden on emergency services”.
The restrictions do not apply to private events such as weddings.
Ms Sturgeon said: “This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three-week period.
“And it will also mean that large-scale Hogmanay celebrations, including that planned here in our capital city, will not proceed.
“I know how disappointing this will be for those looking forward to these events, and for the organisers of them.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.