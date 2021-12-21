Large-scale Hogmanay events to be cancelled in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon briefed MSPs as Omicron cases continue to increase.

Pa Scotland Reporters
Tuesday 21 December 2021 14:47
People queue at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre for vaccine boosters (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations are to be cancelled and live sports will be “effectively spectator-free” for three weeks from Boxing Day, as the country introduces new restrictions on public events, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister told MSPs in the Scottish Parliament that crowds at outdoor public events in Scotland will be capped at 500 from Boxing Day for at least three weeks.

Numbers at indoor public events are to be limited to 100 standing or 200 seated, she said.

The move has been made to cut down transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant and because “large events put an additional burden on emergency services”.

The restrictions do not apply to private events such as weddings.

Ms Sturgeon said: “This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three-week period.

“And it will also mean that large-scale Hogmanay celebrations, including that planned here in our capital city, will not proceed.

“I know how disappointing this will be for those looking forward to these events, and for the organisers of them.”

