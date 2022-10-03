Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

UK Government’s tax rate U-turn shows ‘utter ineptitude’, says Sturgeon

The announcement the top rate of tax would be scrapped spooked the market and prompted a response from the Bank of England.

Craig Paton
Monday 03 October 2022 09:24
The Chancellor announced the U-turn on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Chancellor announced the U-turn on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Chancellor’s tax U-turn shows the “utter ineptitude” of the UK Government, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

Kwasi Kwarteng announced early on Monday that the scrapping of the top rate of tax would not go ahead in the wake of market upheaval.

The pound dropped to its lowest level against the dollar after the announcement and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Bank of England intervened.

Following the mini-budget in September, members of the Conservatives, led by the Scottish Tories, pushed the Scottish Government to follow suit.

Recommended

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Nicola Sturgeon said those who called on her government to replicate the tax cut should “be reflecting this morning”.

“UK gov U-turns on top tax rate abolition because it’s a ‘distraction’,” she wrote.

“Morally wrong and hugely costly for millions is a better description. Utter ineptitude.

“Perhaps those who slammed @scotgov for not immediately following suit should also be reflecting this morning.”

But speaking to the BBC in the hours after the tax cut was scrapped, Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said the Scottish Government should pass on the cut to the basic rate of tax – which will still go ahead – and reforms of the Scottish equivalent of stamp duty.

When asked if the Scottish Government should go ahead with the cut to the top rate of tax regardless of Monday’s climbdown, Mr Hoy said that was “not an objective of the (UK) Government”.

“The question now for Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP is are they going to continue with a tax system in Scotland that is less competitive than the rest of the UK,” he said.

“They should be doing something on Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) to make sure our housing market is as competitive as the rest of the UK.

“And they should be doing something on the (basic rate) of tax, because ultimately, 2.3 million Scots could benefit from a tax cut and that would lead to a huge boost in the economy.

“I look forward to Nicola Sturgeon explaining how she is going to put growth into the Scottish economy.”

Recommended

Mr Hoy went on to say he did not think the Chancellor was “finished”, adding that both Prime Minister Liz Truss and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross would still be in post by Christmas.

Reports have suggested dissatisfaction with Mr Ross’s leadership in recent weeks but the Scottish Tory chairman said such “mutterings” were usually “blown out of proportion” by the time they are reported by the media.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in