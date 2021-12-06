Nicola Sturgeon to be quizzed by Holyrood committee conveners
The First Minister will face ‘robust’ questions from the Conveners Group at the Scottish Parliament.
Nicola Sturgeon will be quizzed on issues including coronavirus and climate change by a group of MSPs who are conveners of Holyrood committees.
The First Minister will face “robust” questions from the Conveners Group on Wednesday, December 15.
It will be the first time she has done so since the election in May.
The Conveners Group meeting will last two hours and will also focus on the Scottish Government’s budget.
The group’s chairman Liam McArthur said: “The Scottish Parliament’s Committees play a crucial role in our democracy by scrutinising the Scottish Government and making sure those in charge of running the country are being held to account.
“This session will allow conveners collectively to raise cross-cutting matters of real concern such as climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic with Nicola Sturgeon.
“As such it is a welcome addition to the various ways in which the Parliament carries out its role.
“I expect there will be robust questioning and some spirited debate.
“As the new chair of Conveners Group, I’m looking forward to it immensely.”
