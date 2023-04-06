What the papers say – April 6

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Political scandals take centre stage on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

While the arrest of former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell dominates several front pages, The Times focuses on the undercover investigation which has seen Tory MP Scott Benton have the Conservative whip suspended.

The investigation found the Blackpool South MP offered to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money.

The arrest of former SNP chief executive Mr Murrell – who has been released without charge – follows a long-running Police Scotland investigation into the party’s finances and prompted fresh questions on the front pages.

The Daily Mail ponders whether this was the reason Ms Sturgeon stepped down from the leadership role, while The Independent asks how much she knew about the investigation.

There are more questions in The Daily Telegraph, this time directed at Police Scotland over delays in the arrest.

The Metro plays it much more straightforward, saying simply: “You’re nicked”.

There is more politics on the front of the Daily Express with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defending plans to house migrants on a barge.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on calls to compel convicted killers from not being present at their sentence hearings following Thomas Cashman’s refusal to attend court to discover his fate for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The Financial Times looks overseas, saying Ukraine is “ready” for talks with Russia over Crimea if a counter-offensive succeeds.

Closer to home, The Guardian focuses on the money made by the King and his late mother from their estates.

The i concentrates on smart motorways, saying no more will be built in England due to safety concerns.

And the Daily Star focuses on sea anemones and proof they can learn without a brain.