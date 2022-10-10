Scottish Tories attack ‘skewed priorities’ in Nicola Sturgeon’s keynote speech

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Scottish Conservatives have criticised “skewed priorities” from the First Minister after her speech to the SNP conference.

Nicola Sturgeon gave an insight into proposals for a post-independent Scotland as part of her address as she closed the party conference in Aberdeen on Monday.

But Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the speech was “narrow” and “independence-obsessed”.

This was red meat for the SNP faithful but it didn’t even have the pretence of being the speech of a First Minister of Scotland Douglas Ross

Mr Ross said: “Ordinary Scots watching Nicola Sturgeon’s narrow, independence-obsessed speech will have been dismayed at her skewed priorities.

“This was red meat for the SNP faithful but it didn’t even have the pretence of being the speech of a First Minister of Scotland.

“It beggars belief that in the midst of a global cost-of-living crisis – which ought to be her top priority – Nicola Sturgeon devoted so much of her speech to the push for another divisive referendum that most Scots don’t want.

“She has taken her eye off the ball again and proved that the SNP will never put the people’s priorities first. Their own, self-serving, constitutional obsession always takes priority over everything.”

Scottish Labour’s Jackie Baillie said the First Minister had “doubled down on the politics of division”.

Ms Baillie, the party’s deputy leader, said: “I can’t help but agree with one line of Nicola Sturgeon’s speech today – she and the SNP can do better.

“She had the chance to set out a vision to use the power already in her hands to deal with the problems facing Scotland, instead she doubled down on the politics of division.

“But it isn’t another divisive referendum that will get Scotland back on track – it’s politicians focused on dealing with what actually matters.

Independence got more than 50 mentions - education didn’t get one. Just like there was nothing on ferries, long Covid or mental health Alex Cole-Hamilton

“No amount of spin can hide the SNP’s disastrous governance of this country – or its dangerous stewardship of the NHS.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton referred to the speech as a “Groundhog Day address” and suggested Ms Sturgeon should have apologised to people on NHS waiting lists.

He said: “The First Minister’s speech should have started with an apology to the 740,000 Scots now stuck on NHS waiting lists.

“This speech was Nicola Sturgeon’s Groundhog Day address. Independence got more than 50 mentions – education didn’t get one. Just like there was nothing on ferries, long Covid or mental health.

“The SNP fixation on breaking up the UK is taking people for granted.

This is what climate leadership looks like Maggie Chapman

“The next election will be a chance to change our country’s future and move on from the divisions of the past, starting with ditching the twin nationalisms of the SNP and Conservatives.”

But the Scottish Greens said the announcement of £50 million in funding for 22 net-zero projects sends a “bold message to the world” on Scotland’s resistance against the use of oil and gas.

North East Scotland MSP Maggie Chapman said: “This is what climate leadership looks like.

“Securing large-scale investment for a just transition was at the heart of the Bute House Agreement which saw the Scottish Greens agree to work with the SNP on positioning the climate crisis front and centre of decision making.

“This is tangible evidence of a way forward for a secure, cleaner energy industry. Real jobs with real investment, creating opportunities for future-proofed, high-skilled and high-value employment in the region for generations to come.”