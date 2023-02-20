Sturgeon: I have enormous confidence someone of ability will succeed me

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nicola Sturgeon says she has ‘enormous confidence’ the SNP will choose someone of ability to replace her as SNP leader.

She spoke just minutes after Kate Forbes entered the SNP leadership contest, joining Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.

The First Minister spoke highly of the three declared candidates and said she wanted a “thoroughly positive” debate.

When she announced her intention to resign last week, she said she would not be endorsing any new candidate.

Clearly there's a spectrum of talent on display Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

Ms Sturgeon told the PA news agency: “I’ve got enormous confidence that the SNP will choose someone of ability.

“All three of the candidates in the race so far – and there’s a few days to go until nominations close – are people that I’ve appointed to Government, either currently or in the past. Two of them are in my cabinet right now.

“Clearly, there’s a spectrum of talent on display there.”

During a visit to the Roslin Institute in Midlothian, she said she had not influenced the SNP’s national executive committee on the timetable for the contest.

Ms Sturgeon noted it had been a long time since the last leadership election and it presented a “big opportunity”.

Asked what kind of debate she wanted to see, she said: “It should be thoroughly respectful, thoroughly civilised and thoroughly positive and forward-looking.

“The SNP I know and love gives me confidence it will be that.

“Any of these candidates putting themselves forward for leadership should expect robust scrutiny, that’s part and parcel of what comes from it.

“But they are all individuals of significant talent and ability.”

Ms Sturgeon said it was right that the SNP takes time to consider which direction the campaign for Scottish independence should go in.

The SNP’s special conference on independence, where Ms Sturgeon advocated for treating the next general election as a “de facto referendum”, has been postponed due to the leadership election.

The First Minister was also asked if she was concerned the Gender Recognition Reform Bill may never become law, depending on who wins the leadership race.

Ash Regan has said she will not go ahead with the new law if she wins the race.

She acknowledged the subject matter was “hotly contested and controversial.

She said: “Is it ever acceptable for Westminster to override a law passed by a majority of the Scottish Parliament within a devolved competence?

“My view on that is that no, it’s not ever acceptable.”