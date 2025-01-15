Let bereaved grieve in peace, says Swinney after plea from Salmond’s widow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has said bereaved people should be allowed to “grieve in peace”, after being asked about Moira Salmond’s call for attacks on her late husband’s reputation to stop.

Mrs Salmond released a rare public statement at the weekend, saying critics of her late husband Alex are causing distress for herself and the family.

The former first minister and SNP leader died suddenly of a heart attack in October in North Macedonia at the age of 69.

His widow’s statement, which was published at the weekend by the PA news agency, came following an interview in which Nicola Sturgeon said she had stepped in “many times” when her predecessor as first minister and SNP leader had been “really rough on people”.

Mr Swinney also discussed Mr Salmond’s behaviour when he appeared on the BBC’s Sunday Show, though he did so before Mrs Salmond’s statement was published.

The current First Minister was asked about Mrs Salmond’s wishes as he spoke to journalists on Wednesday.

He said he answers questions which are put to him and “I have to do my best to answer them in the most appropriate way that I can”.

He added: “I responded to a question put to me on Sunday.

“I said what I said, I have nothing to add.

“I do believe that those who are grieving should be allowed to grieve in peace.”

He declined to comment further on the issue.

In her statement at the weekend, Mrs Salmond said she is still grieving for her husband and “it has therefore caused me and the wider family great distress to read the comments of those who seem determined to damage his reputation even in death”.

She continued: “Attacks by the living on the dead will seem to many as deeply unfair.

“My wish, and sincere hope, is that these attacks will now stop.

“I am therefore asking those involved to recognise that all they are doing is causing hurt and pain to his family.

“From this point on, please let Alex rest in peace.”

A service was held at St Giles’ Cathedral on November 30 to remember the life of Mr Salmond, with 500 guests attending including many significant figures from Scottish and UK politics.