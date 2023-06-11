Nicola Sturgeon released without charge after arrest in SNP finances probe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after she was arrested as part of a probe into the SNP’s finances.

The former SNP leader and first minister was arrested on Sunday “by arrangement” with Police Scotland and spent almost seven hours in custody.

The force said she was arrested at 10.09am and was released from custody at 5.24pm.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Ms Sturgeon was the third SNP figure arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the SNP’s finances.

There was no police presence at Ms Sturgeon’s home in Uddingston on Sunday but a police vehicle occasionally drove past the house.

Members of Scotland’s media were gathered outside the detached property, which appeared to be empty, and as people drove past their passengers filmed the home, which has found itself at the centre of a political storm.

Police opened the probe in July 2021, when complaints into party donations were raised.

Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was arrested as part of the investigation in April.

Former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested on April 19.

Police also seized a £100,000 motorhome as part of the probe.