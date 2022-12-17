SNP to hold ‘Democracy Scotland’ conference on how to secure independence

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The SNP said it will hold a Democracy Scotland conference in early spring to decide “the way forward to secure independence”.

The party said the conference will be an opportunity to set out a “clear pathway” for the country to express a view on its constitutional future.

SNP Business Convener Kirsten Oswald MP said the recent UK Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold another vote has “galvanised the Yes movement”.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.

Confirming next year’s conference on Saturday, Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “The SNP Special Conference to discuss and decide the way forward to secure independence following UK Supreme Court decision will take place in Edinburgh on 19 March.”

Ms Oswald said the event will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

She said: “The SNP’s Democracy Scotland Conference in March will set out a clear pathway to Scotland being able to express their view on our nation’s constitutional future.

“The Supreme Court verdict has galvanised the Yes movement right across Scotland. More and more people recognise independence not just as desirable but necessary.

“This is reflected in the past five polls which show a clear and sustained support for Scotland’s democratic rights and independence. This surge in support will be terrifying the Westminster establishment.

“People know that to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, escape Brexit, invest in the NHS and pay public sector workers a fair wage the Scottish Parliament needs the full powers of independence.

“The more that (Prime Minister Rishi) Sunak and (Labour leader Sir Keir) Starmer tell us we have no right to decide our own future, the more people in Scotland will stand up and demand that basic democratic right.”

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating on the issues that matter most to them – like growing our economy, getting people the help they need with their energy bills and supporting our NHS.

“As the Prime Minister has been clear, we will continue to work constructively with the Scottish Government to tackle our shared challenges.”

The SNP are desperately scrambling for relevance Sarah Boyack MSP, Scottish Labour

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said: “This needless diversion proves the SNP aren’t a party of government but are more obsessed with campaigning for independence.

“The timing will jar with Scots worried about their household finances.

“The nationalists are tired after 15 years in power and are merely looking for the next constitutional lily pad to hop on to.

“What they aren’t discussing is what’s best for Scotland — growing the economy and protecting public services, fortifying our NHS and properly funding councils.”

Scottish Labour Constitution spokeswoman Sarah Boyack MSP said: “The SNP are desperately scrambling for relevance because they know only Labour can kick the Tories out of Government and deliver the change we need.

“In Scotland and across the UK, there is a majority for change and a Labour government in Westminster will deliver that.”