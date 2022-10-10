Jump to content

We will respect decision of Supreme Court in Indyref2 case, says Sturgeon

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the case this week.

Craig Paton
Monday 10 October 2022 18:07
Nicola Sturgeon has said the SNP will respect the decision of the Supreme Court in the Indyref2 case (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has said she and her Government will respect the decision of the UK Supreme Court if it rules Holyrood cannot legislate for another independence referendum.

The court will hear oral arguments this week from the Scottish and UK Governments on whether the Scottish Parliament has the powers to hold a consultative referendum on independence.

If the judges back the Scottish Government’s arguments, the First Minister hopes to have a vote in October next year.

But, as she reiterated in her speech, she plans to use a forthcoming election as a de facto referendum.

If the court doesn't decide that way, then first and obviously we will respect that judgement, we believe in the rule of law

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

Addressing members in an almost hour-long speech on Monday, the First Minister said: “If Westminster had any respect at all for Scottish democracy, this court hearing would not be necessary.

“Westminster has no such respect, that means this issue was always destined to end up in court sooner than later – better, in my view, that it is sooner.”

Addressing the possibility of the court ruling the Government does not have the powers, the First Minister said: “If the court doesn’t decide that way then first, and obviously, we will respect that judgement, we believe in the rule of law.

“And as a party and a movement we will, of course, reflect.

“But fundamentally, it will leave us with a very simple choice – put our case to the people in an election or give up on Scottish democracy.

“I don’t know about you – actually I suspect I do know about you – but I will never ever give up on Scottish democracy.”

