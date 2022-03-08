UK has ‘fallen short’ in response to Ukrainian refugees, says Nicola Sturgeon

The UK Government has “fallen short” in its response to the refugees fleeing “horror” in Ukraine, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted.

The Scottish First Minister has again pressed Westminster to do more to help those who are seeking safety in the wake of the Russian invasion.

She raised the issue in Holyrood in a debate to mark International Women’s Day – noting that the “majority of those seeking refuge are women and children”.

Home Office minister, Kevin Foster, had earlier told the Commons that more than 500 visas have now been issued under the Ukraine Family Scheme, which launched on Friday – with more than 10,000 applications submitted.

Ms Sturgeon was clear in her view that “in the face of the horror engulfing Ukraine, words are not enough” as she again demanded the UK follow the example of Ireland and other European Union nations, who are allowing refugees to enter without having visas.

The First Minister said: “In the past 10 days alone, more than two million people have already fled the horrors of war, that number is rising rapidly.

“The majority of those seeking refuge are women and children. So far, the UK’s response has fallen short.

“Today on International Women’s Day, I appeal to the UK Government to follow the example of Ireland and other EU countries. Refuge and sanctuary first, bureaucracy second.

“Let people in and do the paperwork afterwards. Let’s open, not just our hearts, but also our doors, our common humanity demands it.”

Her comments came as she said that International Women’s Day was an “an opportunity to show solidarity to women and girls across the globe, not least those on the front line of conflict and war”.

Ms Sturgeon continued: “Ukraine is one of the countries across the world that marks International Women’s Day with a public holiday. This time last year, thousands marched through the streets of its capital city, Kyiv, to demand gender equality.

“Today, the reality could not be more different. Kyiv and cities across Ukraine are under brutal Russian bombardment.

“Far from participating in peaceful democratic protest, Ukrainians are now fighting and fleeing for their lives.

“So today, from our national parliament here in Edinburgh, Kyiv’s twin city, let us send the women and girls, men and boys of Ukraine our love, solidarity and support.”