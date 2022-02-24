Sturgeon condemns ‘Putin’s unprovoked, imperialist aggression’ in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin must “feel the wrath of the democratic world” after Russia mounted a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish First Minister said the Russian military action means Ukraine’s “very existence as an independent democracy was now under attack”.

She made clear she condemns “in the strongest possible terms, the unprovoked, imperialist aggression of Vladimir Putin”.

Ms Sturgeon had earlier tweeted that the Russian president must face the “severest consequences” for his “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine after explosions rocked its capital Kyiv and other cities on Thursday morning.

Just as Putin must face and feel the wrath of the democratic world, the people of Ukraine must feel and not just hear our support and our solidarity Nicola Sturgeon

At the start of First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, she called for tougher action, including the expulsion of Russian agents from other nations.

Speaking about Mr Putin, Ms Sturgeon said: “There can be no doubt he must face the severest of consequences.

“Sanctions on him and his network of oligarch and agents, their expulsion from countries across the world, sanctions on his banks and their ability to borrow and function, sanctions on his energy and mineral companies and, here in the UK, immediate clean-up of the swirl of dirty Russian money in the city of London.

“Just as Putin must face and feel the wrath of the democratic world, the people of Ukraine must feel and not just hear our support and our solidarity.”

She called on nations across the world to “help and equip” Ukraine to “defend itself and resist Russian aggression”.

Humanitarian aid must also be put in place for Ukraine, she added, saying countries should “all stand ready to offer refuge and sanctuary wherever necessary for those who may be displaced”.

She described the crisis in the Ukraine as being “perhaps the most dangerous and potentially most defining moment since the Second World War”.

Ms Sturgeon, who on Wednesday met the acting consul general of Ukraine, Yevhen Mankovskyi, declared: “Future generations will judge the actions the world takes in this moment.

“There are, of course, many complexities but at its most fundamental this is a clash between oppression and autocracy on the one hand, and freedom and democracy on the other.

“We must all ensure that freedom and democracy prevail.”

Ms Sturgeon’s condemnation of the invasion was echoed by parties across the chamber at Holyrood.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said “the world we woke up to this morning is a far darker and more unstable place”.

He added: “I always thought and hoped that war on this scale in Europe was something I would only know of through history lessons at school.

“But sadly after this morning it is part of our daily lives once again.”

He backed the “united efforts” of countries across the world – including the UK – “to avert further bloodshed”.

Mr Ross said: “We can only hope and pray they succeed, and we stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told how the “hard won and fragile peace in Europe” had been “shattered” by the Russian invasion.

“It is a dark day, and my party and I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” he said.

“Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable. Across the world today the message is clear – peace and democracy must prevail and we will not bend to Vladimir Putin’s imperial ambitions.”

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said the action against Ukraine is a “flagrant and grievous breach of international law”.

He said “no form of sanction must be off the table” and Scotland must “stand ready to play our part” in helping refugees fleeing the conflict.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “For the first time this century, a land war has begun in continental Europe. We have no idea how this will end.”

He said Russia had “violated the sovereignty of a democratic state”, broken international law and “threatened the very fabric of peace and security in our world”.