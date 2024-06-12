Man, 28, charged with using threatening behaviour after objects thrown at Farage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been charged with using threatening behaviour towards Nigel Farage after objects were thrown at him on the General Election campaign trail.

The Reform UK leader was on top of a party battle bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday morning when a cup was thrown, narrowly missing him.

A man in a red hoodie could be seen shouting from a construction area below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.

On Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said Josh Greally, 28, was charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

He has been released on bail to appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on June 26.

Mr Farage, speaking while campaigning in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, said the incident was “pretty nasty”.

Politicians from other parties joined Mr Farage in condemning “violence” towards General Election candidates.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “There must be no place for violence and intimidation in our politics and these actions should be condemned by everyone.”

Intimidation has no place in our politics. I condemn the violence we saw in Barnsley town centre today Stephanie Peacock, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Barnsley South

Stephanie Peacock, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Barnsley South, said: “Intimidation has no place in our politics.

“I condemn the violence we saw in Barnsley town centre today.”

It comes after Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage when a milkshake was thrown over Mr Farage as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoons pub in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex on Tuesday last week.

Mr Farage was seen with the yellow drink splattered across his dark blue suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

Thomas Bowen is due to appear before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

During a campaign walkabout in Newcastle in 2019, Mr Farage had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him.