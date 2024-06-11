Man, 28, arrested after objects thrown at Nigel Farage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences after objects were thrown at Nigel Farage on the General Election campaign.

The Reform UK leader was on top of a party battle bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday morning, when a cup was thrown, narrowly missing him.

A man in a red hoodie could be seen shouting from a work site below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.

Workmen appeared to then haul the man from the site and he ran off, before police officers tackled him.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences following disorder in Barnsley town centre today.

“It is believed that the man threw objects from a nearby construction area.

“A suspect was quickly detained and remains in police custody.”

Mr Farage said he believes the objects were some wet cement and a coffee cup.

He told reporters: “What we’ve now got is a mob that want to close down all debate, a mob that are prepared to use violence to achieve their goals, and that for a democratic country is very, very worrying indeed.”

Asked how he felt, Mr Farage added: “Me? I’m used to it. I don’t like it, of course not, this is stopping me doing what I want to do.

“I’m at my best going out, meeting people and talking to them, having a debate with them, going around the pubs or whatever I do.

“And these violent youngsters are stopping me, it’s very, very frustrating.”

He posted the footage on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today.

“I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country.”

Mr Farage had been warned by police not to get off the bus.

It comes after Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage when a milkshake was thrown over Mr Farage as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoons pub in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex on Tuesday last week.

Mr Farage was seen with the yellow drink splattered across his dark blue suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

Thomas Bowen is due to appear before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

During a campaign walkabout in Newcastle in 2019, Mr Farage had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him.